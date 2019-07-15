2021 TE plans to visit Pitt
Bennett Pitcher is one of the more intriguing prospects in the country in the class of 2021. The Massachusetts tight end checks in at 6’9” and 270-pounds. His size alone has schools from all over t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news