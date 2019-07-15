News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 TE plans to visit Pitt

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Bennett Pitcher is one of the more intriguing prospects in the country in the class of 2021. The Massachusetts tight end checks in at 6’9” and 270-pounds. His size alone has schools from all over t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}