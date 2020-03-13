News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-13 08:00:47 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Recruiting board: Safety

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Pitt's coaches can't host recruits or recruit off-campus, but they are still active in targeting prospects. Today Panther-Lair.com is looking at Pitt's top safety prospects. The Panthers already ha...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}