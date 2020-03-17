News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-17 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Recruiting board: Linebacker

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

We have been going through Pitt's offers position by position. Up next we are checking on which linebackers the Pitt coaches are pursuing for the class of 2021. Pitt has brought in three linebacker...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}