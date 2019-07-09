News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt is among 20 offers for Philadelphia LB

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has a name that football fans should recognize. His dad Jeremiah Trotter is best known for being a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, but the young Trot...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}