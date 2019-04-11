2021 PA Safety stops by Pitt
Malcolm Folk is shaping up to be one of the top prospects in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021. He is a 6’1” and 190-pound safety that plays for the Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square, outside of ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news