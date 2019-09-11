News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 names to know: QB's and RB's

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

The class of 2020 will be the primary focus for the Pitt coaching staff in the coming months. The class of 2021, however, will also be a point of emphasis as well. College coaches were allowed to s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}