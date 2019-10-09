2021 Maryland DT would like to visit Pitt
Marcus Bradley is a 6’3” and 270-pound defensive tackle out of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg (MD). His recruitment has taken off in recent weeks as schools like Ohio State, Maryland, a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news