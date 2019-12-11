2021 Ga. DB talks Pitt offer
DeMarko Williams is a 5’11” and 185-pound athlete out of Westlake High School in Atlanta. Williams is a 2021 standout that has seen his recruitment take off recently. He just added an offer from Pi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news