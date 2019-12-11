News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Ga. DB talks Pitt offer

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

DeMarko Williams is a 5’11” and 185-pound athlete out of Westlake High School in Atlanta. Williams is a 2021 standout that has seen his recruitment take off recently. He just added an offer from Pi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}