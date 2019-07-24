News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Ga. DB discusses Pitt offer

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Jaylan Harris is just one of the many players from the state of Georgia to receive an offer from Pitt over the last year. The 5’9” and 171-pound cornerback from Douglas County High School is one of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}