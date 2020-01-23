News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 08:13:20 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Florida OL adds Pitt offer

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

The Pitt football coaching staff will have to address a number of holes in this upcoming 2021 recruiting class, and offensive line seems like an area that the staff will really need to hit hard in ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}