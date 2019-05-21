News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 08:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 South Carolina forward talks Pitt

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball analyst

Pitt had one of the best freshman guards in the ACC last season in Trey McGowens. He also has a younger brother, Bryce McGowens, in the 2021 class that has the potential to be a top-50 player. The ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}