Our early look at 2020 offers concludes today with the safety position. Here is a look at all the safeties in the class of 2020 with an offer from Pitt.

Jordan Toles is simply one of the best athletes in the class of 2020. In addition to being one of the top safety prospects in the country, he is also a star basketball player and has offers to play that sport as well. Pitt offered last March following Toles taking an unofficial visit to Pittsburgh.

Antonio Johnson is the top player in the state of Illinois. Pitt offered him back in November. He holds 12 offers right now with Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M highlighting the list.

Makari Paige is one of the top prospects in the state of Michigan, and because of that he has offers from both Michigan and Michigan State and a slew of others. Pitt got on his sheet last April.

Jordan Morant was one of the first defensive backs Pitt offered in the class of 2020. He holds 29 offers spanning from all five power-five conference along with Notre Dame.

Pitt recently offered Malcolm Greene. The offer was likely issued by Chris Beatty, as he has been trying to make in-roads for Pitt in Virginia. Greene holds over 20 offers at this point.

Nekhi Meredith is another Virginia prospect that earned an offer from Pitt in recent weeks. He is up to 14 offers with LSU, Penn State, and Virginia Tech also involved in addition to Pitt.

Rickey Hyatt Jr. took in Pitt's junior day earlier this month, and earned an offer while he was there. The Columbus-area standout has been blowing up of late, receiving plenty of offers. Of his trip to Pittsburgh, he told Panther-Lair.com, "It was a great atmosphere to be around and the coaches are very friendly.”

Majon Wright is a a two-way player for Cardinal Gibbons in Fort Lauderdale. He was one of the top receiving threats for his team that went on to win the state championship. He also holds offers from Arizona, Kansas, and Kansas State.

Ke'von Hunter is listed as a cornerback, and it seems he could play either position at the next level. Hunter attends Woodson High School in D.C., the same program that has produced current Panthers Jaylen Twyman and Mychale Salahuddin.

Pitt offered Beau Brade in December. He is up to nine offers with Maryland, Wake Forest, and West Virginia also on his sheet.

Semaj Brown was one of a few players from Illinois to add a Pitt offer in January. He told Panther-Lair.com he was visiting Notre Dame when he saw Pitt's near upset of the Irish during the 2018 season. Brown also holds offers from Kansas, Nebraska, and Syracuse.

Robert Hanna is one of many Miami area prospects to hold an offer from Pitt. Hanna recently added an offer from the hometown Hurricanes, and that could be a major factor in his recruitment.

Davonte Brown added an offer from Pitt last January. He currently holds one other power-five offer at this point from North Carolina State.

Teylor Jackson is another Woodson H.S. product to earn a Pitt offer. Boston College, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia have also extended offers.

Charles Bell may not have a defined position just yet at the next level, as he is explosive with the ball in his hands. Pitt was his first offer, and he was very happy to receive it when he was in class. “It felt amazing,” he told Panther-Lair.com. “I ran out of the room, everyone was clapping for me.” He has since added an offer from Syracuse as well.