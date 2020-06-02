As we continue to look ahead to the 2020 season, the focus turns to the defense. Which player will lead Pitt in sacks this season? Here's a breakdown of the candidates. To start, let's look back at 2019 and which players put up the stats. Listed below are the Pitt defenders who had at least two sacks last season.

2019 sack leaders Player Games Sacks QBH TFL Jaylen Twyman 13 10.5 2 12 Patrick Jones 13 8.5 18 12 Kylan Johnson 13 6.5 1 10.5 Deslin Alexandre 13 5.5 4 10.5 Phil Campbell 13 5.5 3 8 Habakkuk Baldonado 13 4 3 5.5 Amir Watts 13 2 4 7 John Morgan 13 2 4 4

For the first time since 2013, Pitt was led in sacks by a defensive tackle last season and Jaylen Twyman earned every bit of that distinction. With 10.5 sacks, he was No. 3 in the ACC, and he did quite an impression of Aaron Donald after changing his jersey number to 97. But unlike Donald in 2013, Twyman wasn't alone in Pitt's pass rush last season. Patrick Jones finished 2019 with 8.5 sacks, tying him with Duke's Victor Dimukeje for No. 4 in the conference, giving Pitt two players in the top five of the ACC for sacks. It's a testament to the strength of Pitt's pass rush that two linebackers fit into the Panthers' top five last season, as Kylan Johnson had 6.5 sacks and Phil Campbell recorded 5.5. Defensive end Deslin Alexandre added another 5.5. Pitt's success in getting to the quarterback last season was no mystery, and there is every reason to believe that success will continue in 2020. Of the eight players who recorded at least two sacks last season, six return. Plus, the Panthers bring back Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp, two experienced pass-rushers who missed last season due to injury. Pitt may or may not lead the nation in sacks again this coming season, but the Panthers should be right near the top and create a lot of havoc.

But will Twyman repeat as sack leader in 2020? Donald was the last defensive tackle to lead Pitt in sacks and he did it three years in a row - can Twyman go back-to-back? Or will one of the defensive ends reclaim the top spot? Here's a look at the career production of Pitt's top returning defensive linemen and linebackers.

Career sack totals entering 2020 Player Games Sacks QBH TFL Patrick Jones 37 13 22 20.5 Jaylen Twyman 26 11 4 13.5 Rashad Weaver 26 9.5 16 20 Deslin Alexandre 26 5.5 4 11.5 Phil Campbell 33 5.5 3 8 Habakkuk Baldonado 14 4 3 5.5 Keyshon Camp 18 2.5 7 4 John Morgan 16 2 4 4 Cam Bright 27 1 6 10