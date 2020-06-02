2020 Questions: Who will lead the team in sacks?
As we continue to look ahead to the 2020 season, the focus turns to the defense. Which player will lead Pitt in sacks this season? Here's a breakdown of the candidates.
To start, let's look back at 2019 and which players put up the stats. Listed below are the Pitt defenders who had at least two sacks last season.
|Player
|Games
|Sacks
|QBH
|TFL
|
Jaylen Twyman
|
13
|
10.5
|
2
|
12
|
Patrick Jones
|
13
|
8.5
|
18
|
12
|
Kylan Johnson
|
13
|
6.5
|
1
|
10.5
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
13
|
5.5
|
4
|
10.5
|
Phil Campbell
|
13
|
5.5
|
3
|
8
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
13
|
4
|
3
|
5.5
|
Amir Watts
|
13
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
John Morgan
|
13
|
2
|
4
|
4
For the first time since 2013, Pitt was led in sacks by a defensive tackle last season and Jaylen Twyman earned every bit of that distinction. With 10.5 sacks, he was No. 3 in the ACC, and he did quite an impression of Aaron Donald after changing his jersey number to 97.
But unlike Donald in 2013, Twyman wasn't alone in Pitt's pass rush last season. Patrick Jones finished 2019 with 8.5 sacks, tying him with Duke's Victor Dimukeje for No. 4 in the conference, giving Pitt two players in the top five of the ACC for sacks.
It's a testament to the strength of Pitt's pass rush that two linebackers fit into the Panthers' top five last season, as Kylan Johnson had 6.5 sacks and Phil Campbell recorded 5.5. Defensive end Deslin Alexandre added another 5.5.
Pitt's success in getting to the quarterback last season was no mystery, and there is every reason to believe that success will continue in 2020. Of the eight players who recorded at least two sacks last season, six return. Plus, the Panthers bring back Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp, two experienced pass-rushers who missed last season due to injury.
Pitt may or may not lead the nation in sacks again this coming season, but the Panthers should be right near the top and create a lot of havoc.
But will Twyman repeat as sack leader in 2020? Donald was the last defensive tackle to lead Pitt in sacks and he did it three years in a row - can Twyman go back-to-back? Or will one of the defensive ends reclaim the top spot?
Here's a look at the career production of Pitt's top returning defensive linemen and linebackers.
|Player
|Games
|Sacks
|QBH
|TFL
|
Patrick Jones
|
37
|
13
|
22
|
20.5
|
Jaylen Twyman
|
26
|
11
|
4
|
13.5
|
Rashad Weaver
|
26
|
9.5
|
16
|
20
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
26
|
5.5
|
4
|
11.5
|
Phil Campbell
|
33
|
5.5
|
3
|
8
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
14
|
4
|
3
|
5.5
|
Keyshon Camp
|
18
|
2.5
|
7
|
4
|
John Morgan
|
16
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
Cam Bright
|
27
|
1
|
6
|
10
THE FAVORITE
Jaylen Twyman was a beast last season, but the favorite has to be Patrick Jones. The other half of Pitt's breakout duo on the line in 2019, Jones was arguably even better than Twyman as a pass-rusher: he had two fewer sacks, but he officially recorded 18 quarterback hurries while Twyman only recorded two. Twyman finished a few more of his opportunities, but Jones made life very difficult on opposing quarterbacks (he also forced four fumbles).
Twyman could very well repeat, but Jones looks like he could be on the verge of a monster season as a redshirt senior. Opponents will have some serious trouble deciding who to block on Pitt's defensive line, because even if the focus is on Jones and Twyman, there are plenty of other options to get into the backfield.
Still, Jones and Twyman are NFL prospects, and it's most likely that one of them will be No. 1 in sacks again this season. Jones gets the edge, but not by much.
THE DARK HORSE
It's funny to call Rashad Weaver a dark horse, but that's what he is after sitting out 2019 due to an injury suffered in training camp.
But that absence shouldn't overshadow his career production. He is second on the team in career tackles for loss with 20 - just behind Jones, who has 20.5 despite playing in 11 more games than Weaver.
There's always going to be a question of how Weaver has recovered from his injury, but if he's 100% or close to it, he should be primed for a big final season at Pitt, and he could sneak up and steal the sack title away from Jones and Twyman.
THE NEWCOMER
It's hard to include a "newcomer" in this section due to the depth and experience returning. Pitt will have a hard enough time finding reps for Jones, Weaver and Deslin Alexandre (who started every game last season) at defensive end, and that doesn't even include Habakkuk Baldonado and John Morgan, who combined for six sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in reserve duty last season.
Really, those two - Baldonado and Morgan - could be the closest thing to "newcomers" who emerge as significant contributors this season. Redshirt freshman Bam Brima is one to watch for the future, but with five experienced upperclassmen on the roster, his opportunities might be limited.
It's tough to find dark horses and newcomers among the pass-rushers, and that's a testament to the quality and depth on the roster of a defense that should be very, very good at getting to the quarterback.
Now it's your time to sound off: