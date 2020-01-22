The ACC and Pitt revealed the 2020 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The Panthers' schedule is set to begin on September 5th and will run through November 28th. Pat Narduzzi is set to begin his sixth season as the Panthers' head coach. He has a 36-29 overall record.

Pitt is coming off an 8-5 season and is set to return 15 starters off of last season's team. Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett is coming off a 3,00-yard passing season and will look to have a breakout campaign as a senior and be the team leader on offense.

The Pitt defense ranked 15th nationally in yards allowed in 2019 and will bring back All-ACC performers such as Paris Ford, Patrick Jones, and Jaylen Twyman. Team leader Damar Hamlin was granted an extra year of eligibility and the Panthers are set to welcome back Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp from injury as well, as this unit will have high expectations.

Here is a closer look at the 2020 Pitt football schedule

September 5th

Miami (Ohio)

Heinz Field, TBA

The Pitt football season will begin at home against Miami (OH) of the Mid-American conference. The RedHawks are the defending champions of the MAC and finished last season with an 8-6 record. Miami lost to Louisiana by a score of 27-17 in the LendingTree Bowl. Chuck Martin is set to begin his seventh season guiding this program and owns a 30-45 record. This will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs, and the first since 1949. Pitt leads the series 2-0.

September 12

At Marshall

TBA

Pitt's first road game of the season will be to Marshall. The Thundering Herd are coming off an 8-5 season and lost to Gasparilla Bowl to UCF by a score of 45-28. Long-time West Virginia assistant Doc Holliday is the coach of the Thundering Herd. He holds a 78-51 career record in 10 seasons. This will be Pitt's first-ever game at Marshall, and just the second meeting of all-time. Pitt beat Marshall 43-27 back in 2016.

September 19

Richmond

Heinz Field, TBA

Pitt will return to host Richmond of the FCS. The Spiders are coming off a 5-7 season and are under the guidance of head coach Russ Huesman. Pitt and Richmond have never met on the gridiron.

September 26

Duke

Heinz Field, TBA

Pitt will begin ACC play before the month of September closes. The Panthers will welcome Duke to town after beating the Blue Devils 33-30 in dramatic fashion a year ago. Duke finished 5-7 last season under coach David Cutcliffe, Pat Narduzzi is a perfect 5-0 in head-to-head meetings against Cutcliffe as he will look to continue that streak in 2020.

October 3

At Miami

TBA

Arguably Pitt's most disappointing loss of the 2019 season was a 16-12 setback to the Miami Hurricanes. Pitt had an opportunity to move to 6-2 on the season and grab ahold of the ACC Coastal, but let that game slip away in the fourth quarter. The Hurricanes are among the most talented teams in the ACC, but are coming off a 6-7 season and ended 2019 on a 3-game losing streak. Second-year coach Manny Diaz will look to turn that around this season after bolstering his roster with some key graduate transfers. Narduzzi is 1-4 all-time against Miami, and historically the 'Canes own a 27-11-1 all-time advantage over Pitt.

October 17

Notre Dame

Heinz Field, TBA

After a bye week, the Panthers will welcome Notre Dame to town. The Fighting Irish have been already been projected to be a top-15 team in the upcoming season and will likely be Pitt's highest ranked opponent all season. Narduzzi is 0-2 against Notre Dame personally, including a heartbreaking 19-14 loss in South Bend in 2018. This will mark the 7th time Notre Dame will play at Heinz Field, with the Irish owning a 2-4 record in Pitt's home field. Pitt's two Heinz Field wins came in 2009 (27-22) and 2013 (28-21).

October 24

Georgia Tech

Heinz Field, TBA

Pitt will follow up that big Notre Dame game with a Coastal showdown against Georgia Tech. The Panthers won last year's meeting 20-10. Second year coach Geoff Collins had a rough 3-9 season in 2019, and will look to advance the rebuild this season. Narduzzi is 4-1 against Georgia Tech during his Pitt tenure.

October 31

At Florida State

TBA

Pitt will be making its first trip to Tallahassee since 1982, when the Panthers dominated Florida State 37-17. This will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two schools, and just the second as members of the ACC. Pitt's first ACC game ever was a 41-13 setback to the Seminoles, who went on to win the national championship in 2013. Florida State will be led by new head coach Mike Norvell, who is coming to Tallahasse after a successful stint at Memphis. Norvell was an assistant at Pitt in 2011 under Todd Graham.

November 6

Virginia Tech

Heinz Field, TBA

Pitt is going to host a Friday night primetime game when the Hokies come to town. Ordinarily the Panthers have stayed away from Friday games unless it falls on Thanksgiving weekend. Pitt lost to the Hokies 28-0 in 2019 at a rain-soaked Lane Stadium. The Hokies are coming off an 8-5 season. Justin Fuente is going into his 5th season as the Hokies head coach, and is 33-20 during his time in Blacksburg. Narduzzi is 2-3 against the Hokies. The last time these two teams met at Heinz Field, Pitt won 52-22 in 2018.

November 14

At North Carolina

TBA

Pitt knocked off North Carolina 34-27 in overtime at Heinz Field last season. It ended a run of dominance by the Tar Heels, who had won six straight games in the series prior to that. The 2020 edition should be a big one as North Carolina is garnering a lot of attention already as a favorite in the ACC Coastal. Veteran coach Mack Brown has a promising young quarterback in Sam Howell, who threw for over 3,800 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2019.

November 21

At Virginia

TBA

Virginia is coming off an ACC Coastal title and a trip to the Orange Bowl in 2019. The graduation of quarterback Bryce Perkins and other key players should have the Cavaliers stepping back a bit this season. Virginia took down Pitt to start the 2019 season by a score of 30-14. It marked the first time Narduzzi lost to Virginia during his time at Pitt. The Panthers have won the last two meetings in Charlottesville: 23-13 in 2018 and 45-31 in 2016.

November 28

Syracuse

Heinz Field, TBA

Pitt will conclude the 2020 regular season at home against Syracuse. Since joining the ACC, Pitt's regular season finale on Thanksgiving weekend has not been set permanently. Pitt has squared off against Miami, Boston College, and of course Syracuse. This will be the first meeting between Pitt and Syracuse on Thanksgiving weekend since 2016, when Pitt won 76-61. Narduzzi is 4-1 all-time against Syracuse, including a 27-20 win last season. Pitt is 15-3 against the Orange since 2002.