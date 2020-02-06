2020 PG is Capel's newest target
The 2020 Pitt basketball recruiting class is mostly done. Three prospects signed letters of intent during the early signing period: Max Amadasun, Noah Collier, and John Hugley. Despite those early ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news