2020 guard checks out Pitt
Pitt's loss to Clemson on Wednesday night wasn't the best game to host a recruit, but it was still a positive sign that Jeff Capel could get 2020 guard Joe Bamisile on campus. The 6'4" shooting gua...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news