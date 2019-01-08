Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 roster outlook: Wide receiver

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

With the 2018 season now over, it’s never too early to start thinking about 2019. So we are taking a look position by position of the roster of who is left, who is graduating and the new players th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}