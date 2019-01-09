Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 roster outlook: Tight ends

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

The 2018 season just finished, but it is never to early to start thinking about 2019, so we are going position by position to see who is on the roster, who is leaving and who is entering the progra...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}