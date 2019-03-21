2018-19 player reviews: Terrell Brown
Now that the 2018-19 season is over, it is time to look at what the Pitt players did this season on an individual basis. Jeff Capel regularly played nine guys throughout the season, and we will bre...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news