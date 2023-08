With the final week of training camp underway, 18 Pitt players have taken on new jersey numbers, according to the Panthers’ official online roster.

Here are the 18 players who changed numbers:

DL Deandre Jules - 0 (from 90)

WR Kenny Johnson - 2 (from 35)

WR Daejon Reynolds - 3 (from 81)

S P.J. O’Brien - 5 (from 22)

DE Nate Temple - 6 (from 16)

TE Malcolm Epps - 7 (from 87)

S Javon McIntyre - 7 (from 20)

DE Samuel Okunlola - 8 (from 17)

CB Ryland Gandy - 10 (from 18)

WR Zion Fowler-El - 12 (from 23)

CB Tamarion Crumpley - 15 (from 24)

RB Montravius Lloyd - 15 (from 28)

S Jesse Anderson - 16 (from 36)

WR Israel Polk - 18 (from 27)

LB Jordan Bass - 20 (from 25)

S Stephon Hall - 25 (from 37)

WR Lorenzo Jenkins - 26 (from 48)

WR Peter Vardzel - 81 (from 46)