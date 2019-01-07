Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

10 thoughts on the OC, the OL and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

The offensive coordinator, the offense, the line and more thoughts on the Monday after Pat Narduzzi made a major staff change. Plenty of cause There was certainly no shortage of issues in Pitt’s o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}