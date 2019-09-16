10 thoughts on the loss to Penn State
A few thoughts after a day’s worth of thinking about Pitt’s loss at Penn State…1. That goal line decision. I’m not sure what else there is to say about it. It was the wrong call. It simply was. I s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news