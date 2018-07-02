Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 06:33:21 -0500') }} football Edit

10 thoughts on recruiting, the 2019 class, the coaches and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

June recruiting success, how it all happened, remaining needs, recruiting territories and a few other things we’re thinking about at the start of a new week and a new month.The big weekend More tha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}