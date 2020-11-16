10 thoughts from the weekend: Postponements, recruiting and more
After a surprise off weekend, here are 10 things we're thinking about this morning. 1. Well, that was an unplanned weekend without Pitt football. I can’t say I was entirely surprised that the Panth...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news