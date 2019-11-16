10 memorable plays from the win over UNC
Pitt’s win over North Carolina on Thursday night had plenty of memorable plays. But in an overtime game with a fourth quarter full of twists and turns, some moments can get overlooked.Here are 10 p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news